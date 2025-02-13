Former TJ Maxx Employee Warns People To Never Buy “Random” Stuff There Because You Might Just Fall In Love With It

Is it better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all?

TikTok user @champbailie doesn’t think so.

At least not when it comes to TJ Maxx.

“I used to work for TJ Maxx for years,” she says, snacking in her car.

“And something I suggest you never ever, ever, ever do in there is buy some random product or random snack.”

“Not for the reasons you think. Not because it’s expired, or defective, or is no good. No, it’s because you might fall in love with it. It might be the best skincare product you ever used in your life. It might be the best hair product. It might be the best snack you’ve ever had. And guess what? You’re never ever, never ever, ever gonna find it again.”

“Because it’s some discontinued product that some big name company or small name company made, and they sent the rest of it to TJ Maxx, or Ross, or Marshalls, or one of these stores. And you’re never ever, ever gonna find it again.”

Apparently this can truly ruin your life.

“Now you’re gonna go down a rabbit hole; you can be googling for the rest of your life. You can be hopping from store to store to store looking for this product. And you’re never ever, ever gonna find it again.”

Never EVER ever?!

“I’ve done it. I’ve seen people do it, and that’s what it is. The store’s too random,” she warns.

@champbailie Me sitting in Marshalls parking lot looking a random hair product I bought 2 years ago I know I’m never going to find 🤣🤣🤣🤣 ♬ original sound – Bailie

And there’s LOTS of testimony in the comments to support this claim.

Like the Changing Chips:

The So-Longed Seasonings:

The Past Passionfruit:

The Passed Popcorn:

The Cancelled Candle:

And even the Goodbye’d Gummy Bears:

Time will heal all wounds.

