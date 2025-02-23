Grandma Agrees To Sell Her Computer To A Family Member, But Her Grandson Convinces Her To Charge More Than She Originally Planned

What would you do if you thought your grandma was getting ripped off?

Would it make a difference if it was a family member who was ripping off your grandma?

In today’s story, a grandson decides that he is going to watch out for his grandma’s best interest.

That ends up meaning that his cousin owes his grandma more money, and the cousin is not happy about it!

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for telling my grandma not to sell an expensive setup for so cheap, even if it’s family? Okay so i, 19m was speaking to my grandma recently when she mentioned she was selling her computer and the entire setup to my cousin. Out of curiosity i asked how much she was selling it for and she said $150. I was confused because it was an expensive setup, the monitor alone was six hundred not counting the wireless keyboard and mouse and high quality microphone.

He convinced her to charge more.

I asked why she was selling it so cheap as it was still in beautiful condition and worked great. There’s no reason to sell for only 150 and she should look into how expensive the setup actually was and how much it’s worth. Well she took my advice and is now selling it for 450.

He was only trying to help his grandma.

My cousin and other family members are angry with me because she should apparently sell it for so cheap because “he’s family”. Personally i don’t think i did anything wrong and i feel i would be an awful grandson if i let my grandma get scammed like that. But apparently I’m “driven by greed”?

The cousin and family members sound greedy and like they’re trying to take advantage of the grandmother.

I think he did the right thing by watching out for his grandma and making sure she didn’t get ripped off.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

There’s probably going to be a lot of inheritance drama.

He helped her make an informed decision.

Greed had nothing to do with it.

The cousin is the greedy one.

Grandparents can be generous if they want to be.

He sounds like a great grandson.

Good grandparents are priceless.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.