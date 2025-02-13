Guy Likes His New Roommate’s Couch More Than His Own Bed, But They Don’t Like It When He Sleeps On The Couch

A new couch seemed like a great upgrade—until one roommate decided it was better than his actual bed.

How would you react if a roommate started sleeping on your couch instead of his bed? With this bother you? It really bothers the person in this story.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA For being uncomfortable my roommate has made my couch his second bed? I moved in with my current roommates a little over a year ago. They run a landscaping business out of our rented house so they often work from home. When I moved it it was agreed my furniture was nicer and as they had inherited the previous couch they didn’t mind getting rid of it. It didn’t happen right away but my roommate that has the upstairs bedroom started to occasionally sleep on the couch.

The roommate uses the couch more than his bed.

I didn’t think too much of it because he often stayed up late watching TV. But slowly it’s ramped up to the point most nights he sleeps on the couch and doesn’t bother using his room. It’s gotten to the point that when I get home from work or the gym he’s already posted up on the couch and will be there all night. I feel like I can’t use my couch anymore unless he’s gone.

It’s time to talk this out.

I texted him this morning how I’m now uncomfortable with the situation.

He thanked me for telling him and wants to talk about it tonight. AITA?

Did this guy buy a couch, or accidentally start subletting his living room?

Reddit thinks this is pretty weird. In fact, it’s downright gross, according to this commenter.

This person says OP’s feelings are more than valid.

And this person makes the point that the couch is gonna need to be replaced sooner than later.

At this point, it’s less of a couch and more of a permanent residence.

