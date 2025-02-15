Guy Loses His Mom And Brother To A Devastating House Fire. Eight Years Later, He’s In College And Processing His Trauma, But His Wider Family Are Demanding Things That He’s Not Willing To Give.

When tragedy strikes, most of us know that if there’s anyone we can rely on, it’s our family.

There is a comfort in that – knowing that whatever happens, these people have got your back.

But for the kid in this story, that was not the case.

In fact, his wider family took a tragedy and made it toxic.

AITA for not giving $2000 to my aunt who stole money from me and my dad? I am 20 years old. When I was 12, we had a house fire, and I lost my mother and my brother in it. My parents didn’t own the house that burnt down, my aunt did. My parents paid rent plus all the bills, and despite what she said, my aunt didn’t take out house insurance. Because of this, we got no money and weren’t able to keep the house.

And this horrible situation continued to get worse.

During this time, my dad was in surgery. While he was healing at the hospital, I went to live with the aunt who’d owned the house. My aunt tried to get custody over me, but lost; so after my dad got out of the hospital, we went and lived with a different aunt. The other aunt (the one who owned the home) started a GoFundMe page for us, and we raised a lot of money. However, she stole most of the money from it, only giving my dad half of the funds she’d raised.

Eventually, we moved out of my other aunt’s house and into an apartment, and then to a house. Now I’m at college, and have moved to dorms. Since I moved out I’ve cut contact with all my family other then my dad and my two brothers (both of whom had moved out years before all this happened). Now my aunt, who stole money from me and my dad, is asking me to give her a $2000 loan.

I said no. Now my dad is getting a bunch of hate from all of my family about how I’m such an evil person for not giving my aunt money. But I don’t even know what she is planning to use the money for. AITA?

It’s hard to understand how this young guy, who lost everything in a fire – including his mom and his brother – could possibly be to blame for not lending his aunt money.

Especially when it was her neglectful and selfish behavior that made this awful situation worse in the first place.

Let’s see what the folks of Reddit had to say about this.

Not only did he have to undergo severe trauma in his childhood, his family are now chasing him for things he doesn’t owe them?

The way they are treating him is horrible.

