He Convinced His Girlfriend To Quit Her Job But Then Admitted He Never Loved Her, So She Took Everything Down To The Shower Curtain When She Moved Out

Breakups are hard, but getting dumped right after sacrificing everything for someone is a whole different level of betrayal.

So, what would you do if your partner convinced you to quit your job, made promises about a future together, and then suddenly admitted they never loved you? Would you walk away quietly? Or would you make sure they felt the consequences of their actions?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this exact predicament and opts for the latter. Here’s what happened.

Moving out everything Several years ago, my best friend was unexpectedly dumped by her boyfriend of three years. This man had told her he loved her, had been talking about marriage, had encouraged her to quit her job and go back to school, and gave every appearance that he wanted to care for her. A couple of weeks after she resigned from her job and applied for her master’s degree, he abruptly informed her that he had never loved her and that it was over. We later found out that he had cheated on her.

Friends and family helped her move out.

Of course, my friend was blindsided and hysterical, but **** hath no fury like a woman’s support circle. She gathered herself and decided fairly quickly that she would not be able to stay in the apartment with him, and he agreed that she should move out despite her having nowhere to go and no income (of which he had both).

She calls me and a few of her family members to come help her move, and we do so within a 12-hour period while the ex is crashing at his brother’s for the day.

They really cleaned the place out.

Here’s the kicker, of course – as is apparently somewhat typical of men in their younger twenties, this man had not contributed to furnishing this shared apartment. Every stick of furniture down to the mattress belonged to my friend. Every dish, every towel, every piece of decoration, every appliance – you name it, it was hers. And we took it all. Even the mattress. Even the shower curtain.

Lucky for him, he did have a few things left.

We left that man with nothing at all except for a TV tray, a dog bowl (sitting on top, of course), his Xbox (sitting unplugged on the floor), and a sword, which was the sole bit of decoration he’d contributed. My final touch was to throw the wheeled ring under the microwave tray on top of the kitchen cabinets and to leave an onion hidden at the top of the closet. I had the pleasure of telling him to go **** himself when he tried to reach out after seeing his dog bowl living situation.

Everything worked out in the end.

My friend moved in with me and slept in my dining room for a month while gathering up her life. She now has her master’s and is happily engaged. Last we heard of the ex, he was dating someone twice his age and is not, despite many attempts to be one, a cop.

Bravo! Bet he was shocked when he got back home.

Let’s see how Reddit readers feel about what they did to him.

Here’s someone who also helped someone out of a bad situation.

This person did something similar.

So true!

It sure is!

Talk about great revenge!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.