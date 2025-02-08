He Doesn’t Want His Stepsister’s Boyfriend At His Birthday Party, But She Insists That He Allow Her To Bring Him

It’s a shame when you don’t like your sibling’s partner, especially because you can’t completely avoid them.

It gets even more complicated when there’s something special to celebrate, like a birthday. Do you have to let the sibling’s partner come along even if you don’t like them?

That’s the problem in today’s story. Let’s see why the siblings are so upset.

AITA for telling my stepsister she can’t bring her bf to my bday dinner bc I don’t like him? I am planning a small birthday dinner at a nice restaurant with my family and friends. My step sis B has been dating this guy for a couple of months. I’ve met him a few times, he doesn’t come to our house much and to be honest, I just don’t like him. He’s loud, always interrupts people, and is overall very rude.

It’s about to become a big problem.

When I sent out invites for the dinner, I told everyone it was my family and friends. B asked if M could be an exception since “He is going to be possibly future family.” I told her no and explained that I didn’t feel comfortable with him being there. She got upset and said I was being unfair because other people’s significant other have come to events before.

But the conflict keeps going.

I tried to explain that this was my birthday, and I just wanted to enjoy the evening without feeling irritated by someone I don’t get along with. B said it’s not fair for me to exclude him. My mum is on my side saying that we should respect my wishes and my stepfather is neutral. B has been ignoring me for a couple of days now and I’m starting to feel mad and somewhat bad about it. AITA for this?

It does seem like it should be up to the birthday boy.

Here is what folks are saying on Reddit.

His stepsister sounds insufferable, too!

Wait. She needs manners first.

I would have thought this was common sense.

Definitely, but I doubt this will deter her.

I think they both would!

They sound like a match made in heaven.

