He Doesn’t Want To Invite His Brother’s Girlfriend To His Birthday Dinner, But His Family May Get Upset If He Doesn’t Invite Her

Birthdays are supposed to be about celebrating with your friends and family.

So, what would you do if a family member assumed their partner was invited to your birthday dinner, even though you didn’t want them there? Would you go along with it to keep the peace? Or would you stand your ground because it’s your day?

In the following story, one person finds themselves dealing with this exact situation. Here’s what’s going on.

WIBTA if i didn’t invite my brother’s girlfriend to my birthday? I am turning 18 in a couple of weeks and am taking everyone in my family out for dinner. I have a big family with a lot of siblings, so as it stands, there are nine people confirmed coming, with more yet to reply to my invitation. The place we’re going to is expensive, which is fine. I’m happy to pay for the meals because it’s everyone I love and I want us all to have a good time.

There’s one person she doesn’t want to invite.

The problem is my brother’s (19m) girlfriend (17f). I’m not fond of her at all. She’s a fine person in her own right, but I never warmed to her, and I feel like inviting her to my birthday would ruin the day for me and make me uncomfortable.

He and his brother disagree on the issue.

However, my brother has already assumed that she is invited, and he would be incredibly angry at me if I came out and said I didn’t want her there. I’m inviting my own girlfriend but not my older sister’s (27f) boyfriend, so it wouldn’t be like everyone except for my brother would have their partners there. I just don’t want this girl at my birthday. I don’t want to spend money on someone I don’t really care about, and I don’t want people to be mad at me for saying it. WIBTA?

Yikes! It’s easy to see both sides of this, but the brother is being a bit unreasonable.

Let’s check out what advice the folks over at Reddit have to offer.

This person thinks a heart-to-heart is necessary.

Here’s someone who wants to know why the family isn’t paying.

According to this comment, it’s fully up to him.

Great solution.

He has every right to refuse.

