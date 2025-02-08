He Got Bad Service At A Popular Bar And Grill, So He Played A Terrible, Long Song On The Jukebox To Make Everyone Suffer

Ahhh, this brings me back to the old days…

When I was younger, my friends and I would go to a pizza place and we’d play a REALLY LONG song by Meat Loaf over and over and over again on the jukebox until the employees eventually noticed and got annoyed.

It was a simpler time…

But one thing’s for sure: this guy and I are on the same wavelength!

Check out what he did after he got some bad service at a restaurant.

If I get bad service, I play the world’s worst song on the jukebox and leave. “I go to sports bars quite often to watch games and eat basic bar food. At most of the bars I go to, they have a machine on the wall where you can spend $1 to purchase a song from Apple Music and play it across the entire facility.

This song is annoying…

On the Apple Music store, there’s a song called “Tubular Bells Part 2”. It’s possibly the most rage inducing song I’ve ever heard, if you would even call it a song. I have no clue how it ended up on Apple Music, but I definitely use this fact to my advantage. It’s basically just some dude jamming on random instruments, it’s not terrible, but the song has no real rhythm it’s trying to get in to and no specific beat it’s trying to build off. It’s like the beginning of a Pink Floyd song that just constantly builds up and the second you think he (or she) is gonna get in to rhythm or start jamming out, they either change instruments entirely, or restart and continue playing different chords.

Everyone is forced to suffer.

It quite literally will drive you nuts if you’re forced to listen to it. And the best part is it’s 26 minutes long. I’ve been at a few bars where there was no way for the bartender or waiter to cancel the song out without flipping the breaker powering the sound system to reboot it. I’ve stuck around a few times to see everyone suffer. But the last few times I’ve done it, I’ve immediately left as to not blow my cover.

Talk about a bad experience!

Last month I went to a pretty large chain sports bar that I won’t name and got absolutely terrible service. Food was bad, server came to refill our beers once in over an hour and we had to go to the bar a few times to top off. And to make the matter worse, we got kicked out of our table after an hour and a half cause apparently our table was reserved for a specific time for a ball game that came on soon. No big deal though, I get it, so we just moved to the bar.

Time for some action!

I was a bit frustrated as I’ve been to this place many times before and we usually get much better service. I wasn’t mad or anything, but I was annoyed enough where I decided I was gonna make everyone’s ears bleed for a little while before they shut the music system down to play the ball game on the sound system across the restaurant. Seeing the visible confusion and frustration across everyone’s face across the entire bar is a good way to make an okay night great. To those of you who frequent bars and restaurants with the music box on the wall, you’re welcome.”

I’m going to have to remember that song and remember NOT to listen to it.

If you get bad service at a bar, take a page out of this guy’s book.

