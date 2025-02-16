Guy Had Just Celebrated His 21st Birthday, But The Store Clerk Refused To Sell Him Anything On His Birthday Despite The Tradition

Birthday traditions are considered rites of passage by many people.

In this case, this young Korean man had just turned 21 and as tradition dictates, he went to buy his grandfather drinks and smokes for the first time, but one store clerk almost ruined it.

Almost!

Let’s read the story.

Wouldn’t sell on my 21st birthday, so I’m gonna support big business It’s my 21st birthday, and a weird Korean Family tradition we have is that the 21-year-old buys the first drinks and smokes for their grandfather/parent. I went to the smoke shop right at the end of my block. Asked for what I needed, grabbed my wallet, and handed my ID over. My ID clearly says 21 years old on 1/28/2025, and it scans no problem.

An exhilarating moment. But it wasn’t how he pictured it.

Then the clerk sees it’s my birthday and asks. I don’t say anything other than, “Yes, I am now 21, is there something wrong with my ID?” Dude pulls out this little digital clock and it says, “Can’t sell to anyone born before this date” which shows January-29-2025.

You’ve gotta be kidding! This must’ve felt super frustrating.

He says I have to wait 24 hours and that I legally can’t buy anything. I told him “that’s not how it works, nor what the clock means”. He said he doesn’t make the rules and that I can’t buy even though I’m 21.

It was time to “throw a tantrum”, but now like an adult.

So I did what anyone else would do. I flashed the wad of cash I had in my wallet and said, “Man, that is really a shame.” The guy sees it and begins to back pedal as I’m walking out the door. He stops me and said I should come back tomorrow and he’ll sell me whatever I want.

Nuh-uh-uh.

I ended it with, “Oh sweet, but I think the Wawa might beat you out today.” I went to where I should have started, and the kind Wawa employee who knows me gave me a free beer and told me happy birthday.

Maybe it was all part of the tradition and now he also has a story to tell where he stood up for himself.

