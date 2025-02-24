He Thought They Were In A Fight About A Cookie, But The Story Changes When You Pay Attention

You think the kind of things that are going to cause real tension in a relationship are big, but often, it’s a series of little stuff.

For instance, the implications of an incorrect cookie.

But you know it’s never about the cookie, not really.

Check it out.

AITA for not listening to my wife and eating the wrong cookie? I worked a ten hour shift yesterday, and had little to eat but bubblegum and some cheap hot chocolate. I came home to a voice message whereas my wife had picked up a cookie for me from the local bakery, and another specific cookie for our young daughter, which she could have when she came home from school. Overjoyed, partially because I was hungry and partially because my wife and I had been at odds for a bit and I thought perhaps this was an olive branch of sorts, I looked into the cookie box.

Let’s hope the cookie isn’t olive-branch flavored, though.

One of the two cookies inside was definitely the one for my daughter, due to its description, so I ate the other one. It wasn’t quite what she had said it would be, but I didn’t want to be picky.

But this is the way the cookie crumbles…

A few hours later, my wife pours herself a glass of milk after dinner and goes into the cookie box. She mutters something under her breath, pours her milk back into the jug, and flops down on the couch. I asked what was the matter, and she informs me that I never listen, and I ate her cookie. I told her that I had only eaten the other cookie in the box that wasn’t our daughter’s, and my wife lets me know that my cookie was separate (in a bag under the cookie box) and that I should have listened better, and that she wasn’t surprised.

You’ve gotta be seriously mad to pour milk BACK into a jug.

I asked her what kind of cookie I had eaten, and told her I’d go buy her another one. She refused to tell me, and merely repeated that I should have known that wasn’t my cookie based on her description. The cookie I ate was white, and had some kind of brown icing on it. Apparently she had bought me some sort of toffee chocolate chip cookie.

Let’s dip in the comments.

Lots of people felt the need to chip in:

It seems like this guy is particularly distractible:

Gotta look to the cookie within, my dude:

Know your weaknesses:

Remember, it’s never really about the cookie.

And this guy definitely needs to start listening.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.