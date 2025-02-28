He Took Digital Photos Of His Friend’s Wedding, But The Bride Isn’t Happy That He Didn’t Shoot Everything On Film

I’m gonna go out on a limb here and say that I don’t think these two people are gonna be friends for much longer…

Why, you ask?

Well, you gotta read the story below to get all the details!

Check out what happened and see what you think!

AITA for “ruining” my friends wedding pictures? “I (27M) am not a professional photographer by any means (actually I am a dental nurse). I was very into photography from the age of 13 to 20, I did GCSE and A level photography and then after I finished school at 18 I did a 2 year art foundation diploma with a photography specialism.

He knows what he’s doing…kind of…

Due to this I have a few cameras (including film cameras), a good knowledge of photoshop. I used to be able to develop my own film (though I am not sure if I still have that skill as its been a while since I last did it). I haven’t done much photography since then though because I realized I preferred it as a hobby rather than the quite brutal and competitive world of professional photography. My friend, Ruby (27F), who I went to school with, got married two weeks ago. About three weeks before the wedding she called me crying saying she didn’t have a photographer because she couldn’t find anyone who would shoot the wedding in film (her preference) for less than a couple of grand. She had a very long wedding and reception with lots of people and she wanted several hundred photos from the day. If you know anything about film you know you can only shoot 24 – 36 pictures and the speed of film needed to take pictures inside is relatively expensive. Also she wanted them in color. I tried to give her solutions but she was set on this and said it was her wedding so she should be able to get what she wanted. Eventually she asked me if I would take the photos.

Okay…

I was initially hesitant, as I say I am not a professional photographer, but she really pressured me into it (basically implying that her wedding would be ruined if I didn’t) so I agreed. The pay she was offering me was not good (about £250) but she’s one of my best friends and framed the request like it was a favor rather than a service. So I accepted the loss. I knew that doing it all in film would not work (as in I did not have the skills to do it) and be incredibly expensive so on the day I took hundreds of photos digitally and edited them in photoshop to look like film. Honestly she was thrilled with them and didn’t even realize they weren’t real film.

Uh oh…

I don’t even know how she found out because she believed my editing job at first. She called me today to tell me that I have ruined her wedding and her pictures and that I betrayed her trust, her and her husband are both furious at me and telling me I’m selfish. She said she asked for one thing from me and I couldn’t even do that. Other friends are weighing in saying it was a shady thing to do and one even said that I could forget about any future work because no one would hire me after this (I am NOT a photographer). I just don’t know if I am the ******* because I did lie but it was a difficult situation and the pictures are nice. AITA?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person thinks they both SUCK.

Another individual chimed in.

This reader shared their thoughts.

Another reader didn’t hold back.

And this person agreed that they both suck.

She clearly didn’t appreciate his work…

But lying to a client, friend or not, is pretty shady.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.