Father Tried To Protect His Daughter’s Special Toys, But Now His Sister Isn’t Speaking to Him

Family.

Can’t live with ’em, can’t legally put them in a box and ship them to Antarctica.

So instead, you’ve gotta just deal with your conflicts, even when it’s between kids.

Maybe by going to Reddit for some adjudication, like user @Global-Use-6573.

AITA for Not Letting My Sister’s Kid Play with My Daughter’s Toys? I need some perspective on a situation that happened recently. I (35M) have a 7-year-old daughter, Lily, who loves her toys and takes great care of them. She has a special collection of dolls that she treasures and plays with almost every day.

We all remember that special toy we had, right?

Last weekend, my sister (32F) came over with her son, Max (6M). Max is a bit of a wild child and doesn’t always respect other people’s belongings. When they arrived, Lily was playing with her dolls in the living room. Max immediately ran over and started grabbing at them. Lily looked at me and I gently told Max that those were Lily’s special toys and asked him to play with something else.

There’s a Max in every family.

My sister overheard and got upset, saying that I was being unfair and that kids should learn to share. I explained that Lily is very particular about her dolls and that Max could play with any of the other toys in the house. My sister huffed and said I was spoiling Lily by not making her share.

Of course, each parent is going to be on the side of their own kid.

Things escalated when Max threw a tantrum because he couldn’t play with the dolls. My sister demanded that I make Lily share, but I stood my ground. I told her that Lily has the right to decide who plays with her special toys and that Max needed to respect that. My sister left in a huff, and now she’s not speaking to me.

Not speaking to you? Seems a little extreme for a spat over a literal toy.

She thinks I’m raising Lily to be selfish, but I believe I’m teaching her to set boundaries and respect her own belongings. So, AITA for not letting my sister’s kid play with my daughter’s toys?

Let’s see what the internet has to say.

🎵 “You can’t always get what you want…” 🎵



This street goes both ways.



Seems like pretty petty behavior for an adult.

You’ve gotta learn no sometime.



Boundaries are important, people.

Even for kids. Maybe especially for kids.

