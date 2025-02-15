He Was Just Trying To Get His Bike Out Of The Building, But The Drivers Of The Truck Got Ugly Quick

One thing about living in the city is that parking is more valuable than gold.

I live in Chicago, and while you’ll pretty much never get a speeding ticket around here, you’ll get a parking ticket for even having lustful thoughts about the wrong piece of pavement.

Sometimes, unstoppable parking forces meet immovable parked objects.

Check out how that happened in this story.

AITA for asking a man to move his car away from an exit. In my building, two guys were unloading a van so close to the only exit, which makes it the only fire exit. So close I couldn’t get my bike out.

When even a BIKE can’t squeeze through, you’re really taking up some space.

When I asked them to move their truck out of the way of the exit so I could get out of my building, they got really angry and started threatening me.

Nothing like some good old-fashioned aggression from strangers!

Was I in the wrong here?

Let’s parse this out, city-slickers.

It really should be emphasized JUST how little room we’re talking about here:

This is the reaction I would have expected:

Also this is illegal:

Like, illegal for MULTIPLE reasons:

I get that these jobs have a job to do, but we all gotta pay each other a little courtesy.

It’s really not that hard to consider other people out there.

