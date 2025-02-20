He Went To His Wife’s Annoying Friend’s Birthday Dinner, And He Couldn’t Stop Himself From Making A Snide Comment About Her

Some people blame their behavior on the stars, but not everyone buys into astrology as an excuse.

When one birthday girl called her complaints over a late dessert her “Virgo moment”, one person decided to accuse her of making excuses — and it didn’t go over well.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for ruining dinner by calling my wife’s friend’s ‘virgo moment’ a tantrum? My wife’s oldest friend’s birthday was yesterday, so their friendship group threw her a birthday dinner at a restaurant. I was invited as a plus one.

He didn’t go into it with a great attitude, though.

Full transparency — I’ve never liked this friend. She’s always seemed too dramatic and over the top for me, always attributing everything to her star sign. Insufferable comes to mind if I were to use one word. That said, I usually just ignore her and let her be whenever we’re in the same room because why not?

But soon he found she was being just as dramatic as she normally was.

Yesterday, though, she was making a big deal because they got her dessert order wrong. To be fair, we did wait like 45 minutes for it to arrive, so I get that, but she just kept complaining to the group. Then she stopped herself and said she was going to have a “Virgo moment” — whatever that means.

So he couldn’t hold back his objections any longer.

I said under my breath, but clearly too audibly, “You mean a tantrum.” She asked me to repeat myself, and the cat was clearly already out of the bag, so I did.

Now he’s fully putting his foot in his mouth.

She asked what I meant by that, and I explained there’s no such thing as a “Virgo moment,” just a grown person throwing a tantrum. That devolved into a back-and-forth, ruined the mood, and led to us leaving early.

He still thinks he wasn’t in the wrong by calling her out, though.

I don’t think calling it a tantrum was wrong because it was one, but choosing to speak up at her birthday dinner is probably where I dropped the ball and messed up. I was calm throughout and didn’t escalate things, but even then, it didn’t have to be said because there really was no outcome where things would’ve worked out well. AITA?

Regardless of whether you think you’re right, some things are better left unsaid.

What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter finds the whole situation a bit “the pot calling the kettle black”.

At the end of the day, it is her birthday. If you can’t tolerate someone on their birthday, then you probably should just avoid them like the plague.

This person really should have better understood their limits before they put their foot in their mouth in front of everyone.

Being “calm throughout” doesn’t really mean much if you still end up acting out.

Sometimes it’s best to just keep your opinions to yourself.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.