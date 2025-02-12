He Wishes His Mother Would Stop Giving Him Boxes Of Junk, So He Decides To Hide 200 Plastic Ducks All Over Her House

Sometimes it can be hard to let go of things.

My mother kept donating me junk so I hid 200 ducks in her house I’m not sure if this is a petty revenge, or even a revenge due to the outcome, but it started as a way to have some petty revenge to my mother. My mother is notorious for giving me junk. A few examples from last month: Address stamps with my information on them from when I lived at home, 15 years ago A dentist appointment card with appointments from 2006 About 30 keys… Just 30 random keys, without knowing where they fit on USB sticks and memory cards ranging from a few MB to max 2G

I love my mother and I know she doesn’t mean this in a bad way. But I have told her to stop it so many times to no avail. When my father was alive it wasn’t as bad, but now I really have to be careful when I or my wife go over, or we get another box of junk to take home. She is still cleaning up the house since the death, so I understand from where it all comes, but some things are clearly meant for the bin instead of donating it to me.

But last month I had really had enough and bought 200 plastic ducks online. When she was on holiday recently, I planned to take my revenge and hid them all over her house. And by everywhere, I really mean everywhere. Some are very visible, like in the middle of the hall, in her washing machine or on the photo frames.

But most are really hidden in places where she won’t look directly. Like in sculptures, between the roots of her plants, between 2 coffee cups, in the pockets of her clean trousers, between her clean folded sheets, on top of the shower head, basically in every nook and cranny of the house I could find. They are always hidden at height because she regularly babysits our toddler and I don’t want him to be able to swallow them.

You would think that 200 ducks is a lot, but I recently ordered a new bag because there are so many places I can still hide some. The revenge part has “failed” a bit because she loves it. Every times she finds one, she’s laughing and we get a photo of the found duck.

