Her Boyfriend Is Having Financial Issues, So She Wants To Take Their Child On A Trip To Disney Without Him

AITA for wanting to take my bio kid to Disney and not including my bonus kids? “I (31) have a kid (2) with my boyfriend (31). He has previous kids from a previous relationship, 8 & 9 years old.

I am the bread winner due to him not being able to keep the good jobs. We lost our rental a couple of months back due to his lack of financial responsibility. I did not know he wasn’t making payments towards certain bills therefore, me paying for everything plus playing catch up became too much. During these past couple of months we have been living with his parents, and our goal was to pay off our debt. Well, I’ve caught up on nearly 10k on debt while he’s been able to only pay off $500. I do give him grace knowing he doesn’t make much money, however, I know he has no other payments other than his phone and daycare.

Therefore, paying a little extra towards debt should not be an issue. Anyway, this summer, I really wanted to take a trip out to Disneyland. I told him about us going as a whole, he agreed. Well as it gets closer, he’s now saying we don’t need to go, it’s going to be too hot and too packed. “The little one won’t remember,” “the older kids aren’t that into Disney anymore,” which he tends to do this type of tactics when he realizes he can’t financially do it. I have no issue doing 50/50 but that’s where he won’t meet me half way. He’d rather no one go. So my question is, would I be the ******* if I decide to make it a trip with just my bio kid and I? And him pay his way if he can afford it? I don’t like this situation but I am a firm believer in not letting my kid lose out on experiences if others aren’t willing to do that for them. This is why I work so hard, so she will never miss out on anything and have everything she wants and needs.”

