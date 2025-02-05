Her Boyfriend Wants To Take Their Baby To His Mother’s House To Spend The Night, But She Wants Her Baby To Stay At Home

It’s only natural for mothers to want to be close to their babies all the time.

This woman’s boyfriend wanted to take their 3-month-old baby to his mother’s house to spend the night, but she doesn’t want her baby to spend the night anywhere else but home.

Arguments ensued.

Read below for the details of the story.

AITAH for not letting my 3 month old spend the night outside my house? My partner (boyfriend) and I have been together for 2.5 years. We have a 3-month-old baby. I am a first-time mom. He has a 12-year-old child from a relationship in high school.

This woman, her boyfriend, and their baby live in her house.

We live in my house. I am the co-owner. I’ve been back at work for a month now, and have started working longer hours. I’m salaried and work in the service industry. He doesn’t really work his 40 hours, and is usually at home by 2-3 pm—weekends off. We rely on my mother for childcare as she lives with me, and she is usually still tending to my daughter when he is here.

Her boyfriend wanted to take their daughter to his mother’s for the weekend.

He doesn’t work weekends, but I do, so he decides to take my baby to his side of the family, to his mother’s house. She is a very sweet lady. She’s very helpful and I like to think we get along great.

His mother was helping them financially.

I have been struggling to make ends meet. I have needed to depend on his help, but he’s had to borrow money from his mother. This is to help with expenses because he doesn’t make enough money. He works low hours and receives little child support.

She refused to let their baby spend the night at his mother’s.

I do think it is important for my baby to have a relationship with her grandmother, but I refuse to let my daughter spend the night outside of my house. He thinks I’m a being selfish and that I don’t like his family.

She misses her baby all day.

Am I a jerk for still wanting my daughter to sleep in our house? I am fine, if he takes her during the day. But as soon as I’m home, I’d like to be with her. I miss her so much throughout the day.

He said the baby doesn’t need her anymore.

This matter has been the focus of a lot of our arguments these days. He says my daughter doesn’t need me anymore. He added that I should allow her to spend the night at his mother’s house. I breastfeed when I’m home and pump at work so I have a supply of milk established.

He added that the financial help should be considered.

He says his mother gives us money. Because of that, I should let my daughter spend the night at his mother’s house. But I don’t think that it should be transactional agreement. AITA?

A mother has every right to decide where her baby spends the night.

