Her Boyfriend’s Mother Organized Her Drawers And Moved Her Stuff Without Permission, And Now She’s Livid Because It Was An Invasion Of Privacy

by Heide Lazaro

Asking someone for a specific favor doesn’t give them the right to do something else on top of that favor.

This woman shares that her boyfriend’s mother gladly watched their cats while they were on a trip, but aside from this, his mother also cleaned their house.

Was she being nice, or was it an invasion of privacy?

Read the full story below and weigh in.

AITA boyfriend’s mom moved all my stuff while watching the cats

Basically, my boyfriend and I were on a month-long trip away.

For two weeks, my sister watched our cats.

And the final two weeks, his mother watched them.

Her boyfriend’s mother decided to clean her house.

She took it upon herself to not only clean the house.

She also reorganized my closet and drawers.

Basically, our entire bedroom.

This woman was livid.

When I saw the extent of her reorganization, I became livid.

My boyfriend agrees that she did something wrong and violated my privacy.

But he thinks I’m overreacting.

We’ve basically been fighting for 24 hours.

And her boyfriend told her never to ask his mother for anything again.

Am I crazy for thinking it’s a big deal she touched and moved my stuff without asking me?

I’m thankful that she cleaned the house and watched the cats, but she could’ve done that without opening my drawers.

He’s now saying to never ask her for anything again. Ugh.

It seems like the boyfriend’s mom took it upon herself to snoop around while she was there and disguised it as cleaning.

Let’s check out the comments on Reddit to see what other people thought of this story.

This user shares their thoughts on the matter.

Source: Reddit/AITA

While this person shares their opinion about the BF’s mother.

Source: Reddit/AITA

This is a clear boundary issue, says this user.

Source: Reddit/AITA

This person says they would be upset, too.

Source: Reddit/AITA

Finally, people are calling out the mother.

Source: Reddit/AITA

It might only get worse from here.

