Her Brother Did Something Gross To Her, So She Repaid The Favor By Cutting Up His Socks And Throwing Away His Shoes

We all know some brothers and sisters can be at each others’ throats in those formative, younger years.

And these two really had it out for each other!

Check out how this young girl got revenge on the older brother who liked to give her a hard time.

Cold toes. “My older brother loved to pick on everyone but couldn’t handle being teased in any way.

AND, this guy couldn’t stand cantaloupes with a passion. Stay with me…

She laughed so much that he got sick.

My mom, who is also very childish, basically taunted him for being a wannabe bully that is afraid of cantaloupe; so, to prove her wrong, he ate almost an entire cantaloupe despite the sweating, gagging and my mom and I laughing at him the ENTIRE TIME. I’m his baby sister and this jerk has never had a single big brother instinct. It’s always about him. Anyway, me laughing made him upset literally and he decided to throw up right next to my bed (we shared a room).

She might’ve gone a little too far.

To pay him back, I cut all the tips of his socks off and threw away every left shoe he had. I regret the shoe part— we were poor and had just moved to the US as refugees. The rest I stand by…”

