Her Cousin Let The World Know Their Grandfather Had Passed Less Than An Hour After It Happened, And It Left The Entire Family Upset About How It Was Handled

Most people consider how to deliver bad news in order to prevent even more suffering.

In this woman’s case, her cousin simply posted about their grandfather’s passing on Facebook less than an hour after he expired.

She called her out on it, but her cousin doubled down and said she turned friends and family against her.

Could the cousin possibly deserve an apology?

AITAH for telling my cousin to take down a facebook post about our grandfather’s passing? I (26, F) have been having an issue with my cousin “Emma” (29, F) that has gotten the whole family involved, and I need some outside perspective. Our grandfather hadn’t been in great health the past few years, and over the past month or two he’d really gone downhill. He was admitted to the hospital a couple of weeks ago in full-on kidney failure. We’d known this was coming.

About a year ago a doctor had told us his kidney function was really poor and since he decided not to do dialysis, he had maybe a year left to live (turns out that doctor was exactly right). I’d been to visit him in the hospital a few evenings after work, and it was rough; he wasn’t too coherent and I knew there wasn’t much they could do. It was sad but not really unexpected; he was 85 and like I said, health had been bad for a while.

Well, Emma’s job doesn’t have a typical 9-5 schedule, so it’s easier for her to visit him at the hospital in the mornings. A few days ago I was at work when, at about 10 am, I checked Facebook on my phone. The first thing I saw was a long post from Emma announcing that our grandfather had passed.

Needless to say, that was NOT the way I wanted to find out. I commented telling Emma that it was wrong to post this without first making sure the whole family knew, and she should take the post down. Just a few minutes later my father texted asking me to call him, and when I did he told me what I already knew. Turns out Emma had made her Facebook post less than an hour after he passed, when there were still a lot of family members that didn’t know.

I wasn’t the only one who found out via that post, and none of us were too happy about it. A couple of days later my uncle (Emma’s dad) told me he’d specifically told Emma to wait until she knew family had been notified before posting anything (we all know how obsessed with social media she is). He was livid when he learned she’d posted about it so quickly despite him telling her not to.

At the memorial service, Emma confronted me, saying I’d “embarrassed” her by making my comment on her Facebook post. Apparently some of her friends had seen my comment and agreed that it had been wrong of her to post the news so quickly. A lot of people are mad at her for it, and she’s claiming that I “turned friends and family against her” by calling her out in my comment. This has just added a bunch of extra stress to an already tough situation, and I really want an outside opinion on if making the comment was wrong. AITA?

Her behavior was disrespectful towards everyone, including the deceased.

It doesn’t matter what year it is: this is no way to deliver such news.

