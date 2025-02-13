Her Daughter Embarrassed Her As A Kid With Swearing And Chaos, So Years Later She Got Payback By Dancing And Singing In Public

Parents put up with a lot when raising kids, but sometimes, the perfect moment for payback comes years later.

What would you do if your now-grown child begged you to stop embarrassing them in public, but you suddenly remembered all the chaos they put you through as a kid? Would you stop? Or would you take the opportunity to serve up some long-overdue revenge?

In the following story, one mom finds herself in this exact predicament and decides now is the perfect time for a lesson.

Revenge is a Dish Best Served Cold. I was in town yesterday with my 24-year-old daughter. We were standing near Christmas stalls and Christmas music was playing. I started to dance, nothing rumbustious, just a bit of hip sway and shoulder jig. I wasn’t the only one feeling the groove, and one or two others were giving it far more large than me. My daughter looked mortified and asked me to stop.

She felt that her daughter deserved to be embarrassed.

I didn’t. Because, for one, 18 years previously, whilst I was cooking lunch, she and her friend ran around our back garden screaming ‘**** you, you ******* *******,’ along with several other phrases they had apparently recently learned in the school playground.

I found out about it the next day from my neighbour.

The neighbour also told me that at the time, she was sitting in her garden with several elderly relatives.

Even worse than the curse words, they destroyed new carpet.

Secondly, I recalled that 3 years after that event, whilst supposedly playing Mario Kart in her newly carpeted and curtained bedroom, my daughter and the same friend wedged pens nibs out through the grill on her desk fan and turned it on at high speed. I therefore felt it was only appropriate to ramp up the dancing. And to also sing.

Yikes! That mom had been holding onto that for a while.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit have to say about this.

According to this person, the dance must always be the Macarena, no matter what.

Her look must’ve been priceless.

As this person points out, parents are obligated to embarrass their kids when older.

It seems like daughters care way more than sons.

Good for her!

