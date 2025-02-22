Her Ex-Roommate Abandoned Their Lease, Ignored Her Mail For A Year, and Racked Up Some Hefty Toll Fines, But Now She’s Blaming Her For All Of It

Some people refuse to take responsibility for their own mistakes, especially when they have someone else to blame.

So, what would you do if an ex-roommate who bailed on your lease started accusing you of causing their financial troubles?

Would you feel obligated to help?

Or would you let them deal with the mess they created?

In the following story, one roommate finds herself in this very scenario with her former best friend.

Here’s how it all played out.

AITA for the toll debt of my ex roommate? My ex-roommate and I did not end on good terms. We were best friends, and I was looking to move out on my own. When she suddenly lost her roommate, she asked me to move in with her. I told her I didn’t like her area and that I was looking elsewhere. Then, she decided to move out of her place and rent something with me instead. I agreed because we were very good friends, and the rent would be cheaper. However, I made it clear that she needed to commit to the lease.

Here’s where their problems began.

Three months into the lease, she suddenly left without saying anything. Of course, I was upset, because I had to find a new roommate. A few months later, she apologized, and I accepted her apology. During this time, she explained the reason she left, admitted it was her fault, and promised that this reason wouldn’t get in the way of our friendship. She also promised that whenever we met up, she wouldn’t bring this reason into the picture. That turned out to be a lie. Many of the things she promised not to do to rebuild our friendship, she did anyway, and I eventually decided to remove her from my friend group.

It’s not like she didn’t try to help at first.

Throughout this time, I repeatedly asked her to change her address, and I gave her her mail. When she finally crossed a line I couldn’t tolerate, I just started forwarding her mail to her. Now, a year later, the mail I forwarded never reached her because she never updated her address, and her toll fines accumulated to a pretty high amount. My ex-roommate blames me because she didn’t get her mail and says she’s going to press charges against me. I do feel bad, but she left that address over a year ago. I never felt it was my responsibility to manage her mail, and I simply didn’t want any more contact with her. AITA?

Wow! That’s an unfortunate turn of events.

