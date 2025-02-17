Her Friends Skipped Her Birthday Celebration Because Of Money, But Then Got Upset When They Found Out She Planned To Pay For Everyone

Sometimes, leaving out a small detail makes the biggest difference.

So, what would you do if friends skipped your birthday celebration, only to get upset later when they found out you had covered the cost for everyone?

Would you feel guilty for not telling them in advance?

Or would you stand by your decision and move on?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this exact predicament.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for not telling my friends in advance I was paying? I (40F) recently had a big birthday and invited several friends to an adult game centre. Two friends told me they couldn’t make it and could only meet me for a coffee before. During coffee, they learned I would be paying for all of my guests.

For a few of them, the info would’ve changed their decision.

They looked visibly annoyed, and I could tell that if they had known I was paying, they would have come. I didn’t intentionally withhold that I would be paying, it just didn’t cross my mind to tell them as it would have only cost them around £20. AITA?

Oops! At least she knows for next time.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit feel about her situation.

Here’s a good rule of thumb.

This person empathizes with her.

According to this person, she was not required to announce it.

Great perspective!

It seems like she did it on accident, so no one is in the wrong.

However, if she’s bothered by the outcome, she should take note and let everyone know on future invitations.

