Her Girlfriend Bought An Expensive Bottle Of Wine Because She Wanted To Celebrate Their Relationship, But This Woman Refused To Drink With Her

Some people don’t drink alcohol for their own reasons.

This woman narrates that her girlfriend wanted to celebrate their relationship, so the girlfriend brought a bottle of wine that she wanted both of them to drink.

It led to an argument instead of a celebration.

Read the story below for more details.

AITA for refusing to drink with my girlfriend? My (25F) girlfriend (26F) bought a very very expensive bottle of wine with the intention of sharing with me for a celebration of our relationship. She brought this up during dinner three nights ago and said she wanted to share.

This woman made it clear to her girlfriend that she doesn’t drink alcohol.

I have told her in the past that I do not like alcohol. I do not like the way its tastes, smells, or makes me feel. I am also terrified of addiction, as it is common in my family. There are no exceptions.

Her girlfriend insisted that they share the bottle.

She told me that this is a very expensive bottle, and she bought it to share with me. I told her I’d cover half its cost if she wanted, but I would not drink as I hate all forms of alcohol.

The GF was upset, and threw the unopened bottle of wine.

She told me there’s no need. She threw the unopened bottle in the trash. I know I upset her greatly, but I don’t know if I should stand my ground. I did get the bottle out of the trash and washed off the outside.

Now, she’s wondering if she needs to give in to her request.

Should I try to drink it with her? I dont wan’t her to feel like she wasted her money, but again, I both hate and fear alcohol and she knows this. AITA for hating alcohol?

The girlfriend was very insensitive by buying the bottle of wine.

Let’s read how other people on Reddit react to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Another honest opinion from this person.

This person describes the girlfriend as a “petulant baby.”

While this person thinks she is being overly dramatic.

And lastly, this person makes perfect sense.

Don’t force anyone to do something they aren’t comfortable doing.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.