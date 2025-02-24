Her Grandma Told Her The Family Didn’t “Have Space” For Her, So She Up And Left Them Behind For Good

While some people are lucky enough to be born into great families that support and love them all of their days, that’s not true for everyone.

AITA for not considering my family a real family to me anymore because they said that I don’t have space with them? I (17F) live with my mother (46F) and my stepfather (45M). My parents have been separated since I was 7 years old and I have always accepted it well. I never had such a strong connection with my father.

The family on my father’s side is very large, and until a few years ago it was very close-knit. But lately, everything has been falling apart: the first events that made me open my eyes were when, successively, my grandmother forgot to invite me to Sunday lunches. I never gave it much importance, but this Sunday, my cousin (let’s call her Claire) asked where I was, to which she replied “I don’t know, I haven’t called her. But since she didn’t come here I won’t call her.”; Another situation was that her dog had a problem, and as she didn’t want to leave the house, she asked me to go and give her medication every day at six in the morning.

Now, what makes me think that I might be the [jerk] in this situation, was that there was a big lunch with my late grandfather’s extended family. My father, in a video call, mentioned this lunch and said he would like me to go, since he works in another country and could not attend. When I talked about the subject with my grandmother she said to me, “Ah, well. About that, I didn’t invite you because you don’t have space with us. But look, since you’re staying here you can take care of my dog.”

With that said, I left her house with so much pain, because, even if she did all of that, she was an inspiration. I also left the family group because they were talking about how I would survive being spoiled (they think that I’m spoiled because I don’t have brothers). My father hasn’t spoken to me since that day, he had told me, hours after what happened, that he was family and, if I wanted to, I would have tried to please everyone. The issue wasn’t about wanting to go, but the way my grandmother said it so matter-of-factly without a bit of consideration or sympathy. So AITA for saying that they’re not my family anymore?

