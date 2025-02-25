Her Husband Passed When They Were Very Young And His Family Cut Her Off, So She Saved Half Of His Ashes, Despite Their Wishes

Losing a spouse at any time is a terrible loss. When it happens to a young person, the grief is unimaginable.

See why this young widow is at odds with her husband’s family.

AITAH for not giving my late husband’s family all of his ashes? My husband and I had been together for 7 years and married just under 3 months when he passed away. His family believes I am responsible for his death because we were arguing at the time.

That’s not the end of the tragedy.

They had tried to tell the coroner and police that I was just his girlfriend instead of his wife to try to get information before me. All of his belongings released to them first instead of me.

So she did something bold to aid her grief.

After his memorial, I gave the funeral home consent to split his ashes 50/50 so they received half and I received half. They were not happy that I only allowed them half of his ashes and told me that I don’t deserve to have any of his ashes. AITA for not releasing all of his ashes to his family?

