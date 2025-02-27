Her Husband Put Off Cleaning The Garage For A Year, But When She Started Without Him, He Finally Kicked It Into Gear

Sometimes, the only way to get things done is to stop waiting and do them yourself.

Imagine your partner kept putting off an important task for almost a year.

Would you keep reminding them and hope they follow through?

Or would you just handle the task on your own to teach them a lesson?

In the following story, one wife finds herself in this same dilemma with her husband. Here’s what she did.

Either you clean the garage or I will My husband procrastinates a lot, and at times, it’s annoying. We moved almost 1 year ago, and he keeps telling me he needs to clean the garage or that he will clean the garage to fix my car, among other things. I got tired of asking him to clean it. So, I told him either he gets it done or I will do it for him.

He had to learn the hard way.

He once again didn’t believe me about something. So, last weekend, I started cleaning the garage and putting things away. I got about a third of it done. Then, when he came home and saw it the next day, he freaked out. What did you do? Where’s my stuff? I told him, Well, somebody had to do it, so I started it. Guess who cleaned the garage today and reorganized everything.

Hilarious! That sure got him moving!

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit relate to this story.

This husband learned the hardest way.

Here’s a person who deals with the opposite.

His wife was going to clean up and throw it all out.

Similar story but with a barn.

Good thing he got the hint.

It’s kind of sad that it took all of that for him to just clean the garage.

