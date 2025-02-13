Her Late Mother’s Final Wish Was For Her Daughter To Wear Her Wedding Dress, So The Daughter Refused To Give It Away To Her Brother’s Fiancé

Bridal traditions can be heartwarming, but they can also spark unexpected conflicts.

When a sentimental wedding dress became the center of a squabble, it left one woman feeling like she had to fight for the piece of her late mother that was rightfully hers.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

AITA for refusing to let my brother’s fiancée wear my late mother’s wedding dress? I (32F) lost my mom four years ago. It was devastating, and I inherited a lot of her things, including her wedding dress. My mom and I were incredibly close, and she always talked about how much she wanted me to wear her dress when I got married. I’m not married yet, but I’ve been saving the dress for my special day.

So she was surprised when someone else started jockeying for the dress.

My brother (29M) is getting married next year, and his fiancée (28F) recently asked if she could wear my mom’s wedding dress. She said it would mean a lot to her because she never got to meet my mom, and she wants to feel connected to her on the big day.

She wasn’t mad she asked, necessarily.

I understand that it’s a sweet gesture, but I don’t feel comfortable with her wearing something that’s so sentimental to me, especially since my mom always wanted me to wear it.

But the sister-in-law refused to back down.

When I told her I wasn’t okay with it, she got upset and said I was being selfish.

Now the rest of her family is getting involved too.

Now my brother is upset with me too, saying it’s “just a dress” and that I’m ruining their wedding over something that’s not a big deal. I offered to help her find a similar dress or even incorporate a piece of my mom’s dress into her own gown, but she refused. Our family is now divided, with some saying I’m in the right and others saying I should let it go for the sake of family harmony. AITA for refusing to let her wear the dress?

This dress just isn’t up for grabs.

End of story.

What did Reddit think?

This woman isn’t in the wrong at all for wanting to save the dress for herself.

Entitled people usually follow a predictable script.

The rest of her family’s logic doesn’t even make sense.

This commenter doesn’t think the family should be trusted at all.

It may have been “just a dress” to some, but for her, it was so much more than that.

Some things just aren’t meant to be shared.

