Her Mother-In-Law Was Visiting For Christmas And Told Her Not To Bring Her Toddler To Daycare, So She Complied And Let Them Take Care Of The Child Instead

Many mother-in-laws think they know what’s best for everyone, but sometimes they aren’t thinking about the consequences.

This woman narrates that her in-laws visited them for Christmas.

She was planning to bring her toddler to daycare, but then her mother-in-law implied that she didn’t like that idea.

It turns out that the mother-in-law didn’t think this through very well.

Read the story below for the full details.

You get exactly what you asked for My in-laws are visiting for Christmas. I am working a half-day today and was planning on taking our toddler to daycare. My mother-in-law usually has a ton of baking and wrapping to do at our place. This is in preparation for the big day.

This woman planned to bring her toddler to daycare.

Since we pay a huge percentage of our income towards childcare, we should use the service. This would still allow us to have 5 full days all together. I figured the adults all to be highly productive while kiddo and I were out. Nobody would have to wrap presents until 2 am on Christmas morning.

But her in-laws complained.

When I relayed my plan, I immediately got hit with: “But we came all the way!” So, you know what? Fine. You asked for it, you got it. I immediately canceled childcare.

Her mother-in-law asked if she was still going to work.

Last night, reality set in. MIL: You’re still going to work? Me: Yes. Her: Well, who will watch kiddo? I shrugged.

She said there were enough adults to watch her child.

Me: There are 3 adults, plus husband in the house. It’s fine. MIL: But won’t it be a lot of work for husband to watch kiddo all day? Me: It’s no big deal, but kiddo is a very busy toddler these days. I am sure they’ll wear each other out and have a blast doing it.

So, now, she’s working alone and peacefully.

MIL: Well, I was counting on help with wrapping. Me: I canceled daycare already. I guess you’ll need to make due. Now, I am in my ultra quiet office, drinking an eggnog latte and soaking in the last peaceful moments I am likely to get before the new year.

The mother-in-law shouldn’t have complained about daycare if she didn’t want to watch her grandchild!

Be careful what you wish for.

