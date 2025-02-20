Her Poorly Planned Wedding Went Very Badly, So Now She Wants Everyone To Help With A Do-Over

I have a running theory that roughly half of all the problems people come to Reddit to complain about involve in-laws.

AITA for not wanting to get involved in any wedding do-over after SIL’s wedding was ruined? My (41) SIL’s (F37) wedding just got ruined and she’s understandably depressed. My boyfriend (M39) is asking me to help with some type of a do over. I don’t mind helping out, but she’s very difficult and I can see us locking horns along the way, despite my best intentions. Not because I would want to impose my taste for a do over but because she has proven that she’s never satisfied.

She just had a potluck wedding that ended in guests refusing to show up and half of the wedding was kind of undone. The venue was provided by their Aunt (her place). The bride and groom rented their outfits and paid for some other details, but the food & drink were potluck based The music would be played by a friend who made mistakes during the rehearsal and the actual wedding. The rest that got ruined came from people who got upset and didn’t show up.

I would like to support SIL, but being told to help with a do over is huge pressure. I suggested they get their wedding clothes on and take pictures in a nicer setting but they seem to have their hearts on a full party. I talked to my boyfriend and expressed my concerns. 1) She’s very hard to please, and she doesn’t have money to get what she wants. 2) I noticed that the people who backed out/canceled at the last minute were at odds for being asked for additional things. 3) I own a tiny online shop, and may have a few dresses that fit her, but she will need to buy them. Alterations, modifications and wearing anything without a purchase will be off limits. I don’t want to risk any damages.

He began talking and gradually got angrier until he said that I was trying to kick his family while they were down. My best friend says that I was silly to bring up my shop, considering the way he is about his family and that I should have waited until he said anything. The thing is that I get extra income from my small business and this is how I got through my post degree and being more financially stable. SIL called me and she was crying so bad (just to vent) that I felt terrible about her big day being destroyed. AITA for hesitating to get involved?

