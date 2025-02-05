Her Pregnant Sister’s Unemployed, Live-In Boyfriend Won’t Pay The Bills Or Clean Up, So She Wants To Kick Him Out If He Doesn’t Get A Job

Sibling relationships are tricky to navigate when finances get involved, and this story is a living proof of that!

This woman is so done with her sister’s boyfriend living with them that she simply wants him out of their house. She has many good reasons to be annoyed!

AITA for telling my sister if her boyfriend doesn’t start contributing he has to go? My sister and I have our own house together and she recently became pregnant. Her boyfriend had nowhere to go and was going to have to move to a very far town which would cause conflict for her because she wouldn’t have help with the baby, a ride to work, or a ride to her appointments.

When we discussed it I told him as long as he helps split the rent between us, helps keep the house clean and helps us pay the bills which is only water, gas and WiFi that he could stay. The whole time he’s been here “he’s looked for a job” but he “can’t find anything” so we’ve been paying the rent and bills without him contributing.

I bought $800 worth of food and it’s almost gone, I work 16 hour shifts and I’m barely home so I know it’s him that’s constantly in the kitchen. Our water bill is $600 because he takes 30 minute showers and has a “whole routine” he has to follow. He doesn’t help clean unless we ask him, and even then my sister does everything for him because he “doesn’t know how”.

I often clean by myself because they both don’t help clean like they should but mainly him. I told her countless times to talk to him about helping with bills and cleaning but not much has changed, I don’t even think she’s making it seem like it’s urgent. I was being understanding and sympathetic at first but now I’m becoming annoyed and regretful.

She’s going on maternity leave in March so I know if he doesn’t get a job by then I’ll be stuck paying everything by myself until her disability kicks in, and I’ll be stuck cleaning everything because she’ll be recovering from childbirth and won’t be able to help. So AITA?

The boyfriend needs to take responsibility, or he’ll be homeless.

