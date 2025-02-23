Her Realtor Friend Helped Her Search For A Home, But When She Decided To Wait A Few Months, He Accused Her Of Wasting His Time

Mixing business with friendship may seem like a good idea at first, but things don’t always go as planned.

So, what would you do if a close friend was helping you with a major life decision, but they started taking your caution as a personal insult?

Would you rush into a deal to avoid tension?

Or would you take your time and make the right choice for yourself?

In the following story, one person is at odds with their realtor friend over this very situation.

Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for not buying a house from my realtor friend and wasting his time? I’ve been pre-approved for up to $800k to purchase a home, and my guy friend is a realtor. Of course, I asked for his help in finding a home to buy. I was upfront about what I wanted and didn’t ask to see a home unless I had thoroughly researched ahead of time and felt like it could be a realistic option. This isn’t my first purchase, but it is my first “on my own” since my divorce, and I wanted to be mindful of potential repairs needed, as it’s a huge purchase in general.

Apparently, he doesn’t appreciate honesty very much.

The last 3 homes I bought were bad purchases – it took a while to sell, or we ended up paying a lot to get out of them because we hadn’t owned them long enough. I was open about this. Over the course of almost 3 months, we looked at 8 homes. One of the homes I really liked and would have put an offer in, but the sellers were way off on price (even in my friend’s words). The 8th (and first house we had looked at in about a month), checked most of the boxes and looked gorgeous in the photos, but in person was a quick and shoddy quality flip. I told him I was going to pass and put my search on hold until spring, hoping for more options and I would have additional money to put down, giving me more flexibility with bidding and price range.

Now, he refuses to work with her at all.

I was very surprised when he called me the next day and was frustrated/mad at me and accused me of disrespecting him and wasting his time. I told him that wasn’t my intention and apologized. A week later, he reiterated what he felt and said that this now affected our friendship and that he would no longer work with me as a client and blocked me on everything. It has been weeks, and I am still confused and hurt. Is he missing something here, am I missing something? AITA?

Yikes! It’s easy to see both sides of this, but it is a major purchase and requires thought.

Let’s check out what advice the folks over at Reddit have to offer.

This guy sounds like he’s pretty terrible at his job and being a friend.

