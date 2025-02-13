Her Roommate Blasts Videos At Night, Keeps Bright Lights On, And Makes Constant Noises, But Turns Off Her Fan Because It’s ‘Too Loud’

Sharing a dorm means making compromises, but sometimes, you get a roommate who doesn’t understand the concept.

So, what would you do if your roommate blasted videos all night, kept bright lights on while you were trying to sleep, and constantly made disruptive noises but insisted that your quiet fan was the real problem?

Would you give up the fan to make them happy?

Or would you stand your ground and fight for a little comfort in your own space?

In the following story, one student finds herself dealing with this exact scenario at college.

Here’s the full story.

AITA For Wanting The Fan On In My Dorm? I (20F) share a college dorm with my roommate (19F). I like to keep the fan on, but she says it’s too loud, even though she plays her YouTube and TikTok videos out loud (including to sleep) despite my asking her to at least wear earbuds. Not to mention the strange grunting noises she makes every 5 seconds and her loud, open-mouth chewing. She also keeps on her bright fairy lights at night, insisting she needs them to sleep. I had to get a sleep mask because they were disturbing my sleep. My roommate will also repeatedly wake me up in the morning because of her watching something out loud, as well as bumping into my bed, causing it to shake.

The fan is a great way to drown out the rest of the noise.

I use the fan because I don’t want the only thing I hear to be her videos, other noises down the hall, or her grunting. The rooms are made of brick and wood, and so are the hallways. She repeatedly turns off the fan even when I’m sitting on my bed. For context, the thermostat sits right behind my bed, so she is reaching over me and my bed. This morning, she turned off the fan while I was asleep and woke me up when she left the room. I turned it back on to try and go back to sleep (it was 9 am) and she turned it off immediately when she came in. AITA?

There’s nothing like a loud person telling someone else to be quiet.

Let’s see what advice the people over at Reddit have to offer her.

Applying for a new roommate would be a good idea.

As this person points out, she should contact her RA.

She may not be able to make it through the rest of the year.

Here’s someone who suggests communicating with her.

What a selfish roommate!

With the amount of sound she makes, it’s a wonder she even hears the fan.

