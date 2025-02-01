Her Roommate Is A Heavy Sleeper Who Thinks It’s Fine To Let Her Alarm Wake Up Others So They Can Get Her Out Of Bed, So They Switch It Off At 6AM After It Rang Only Once

Being deprived of sleep can make anyone go literally insane.

In this student’s case, she’s had it with her roommate who is a heavy sleeper but likes to wake up early to pray. So she started turning off her alarm.

Now after being “called out” by her roommate, she’s asking the internet if she is in the wrong for doing so.

Let’s find out.

AITA for switching off my Roommate’s 6 am alarm? I (19 years old, female) started college this year and live in a dorm. I’ve had another roommate for a few months, but she transferred majors a few weeks ago and left our dorm and a new one moved in exactly 3 weeks ago.

My new roommate (20 years old, female) is religious while I am not, and while I don’t have any issues with religion, an issue arises between us because of it.

This issue directly affected her.

Here’s the thing, she has a prayer she has to perform around dawn, say around 5:30 am our local time and she sets an alarm at said time. We sleep in the same room, and I am a pretty light sleeper while she’s an extremely heavy sleeper, so the first few times I woke up first and went and woke her up.

She was behaving like a mom. And it affected her studies, too.

This quickly got annoying though. After waking up to her alarm I find it difficult to fall back asleep because by that time the sun is up and I just end up tired through my classes. I expressed this to her. I told her how I find annoying that her alarms will keep ringing on and on for 30 to 45 minutes before she finally wakes up and how she should just set one alarm which should be more than enough.

She is basically telling her to grow up and be a responsible adult. But her roommate disagreed.

She said she would try but couldn’t promise since it’s really important to her to wake up and pray. Unfortunately, the next night nothing changed, the alarm kept ringing and ringing and I was just fed up. For the next 3 or 4 nights, I’d let the first alarm ring, then I’d switch off her phone altogether and finally go back to sleep.

Her roommate thinks she stepped over the line.

She obviously caught on and confronted me about it and I honestly admitted to it. She argued with me and said I was a terrible person for trying to stop her from praying, but I’m just trying to get a few extra hours of sleep. AITA?

She needs a new roommate, and her roommate needs to do better.

Let’s see if Reddit has any ideas.

