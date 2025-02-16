Her Selfishness Over A Phone Charger Started A Fight, So Her Sibling Cut The Power To Her Entire Room

Battles between siblings aren’t always fought with fists — sometimes they’re fought with sheer pettiness!

Revenge on my sister Me and my sister, like many siblings, have had our fair share of arguments, and this one was over a charging cable — about four years ago.

My sister broke my phone charger, so I was borrowing hers while I waited to get another. That day, she flat-out refused and was being Miss Grumpy about it.

When she went downstairs, I snuck into her room and took all the fuses out. Safe to say, she was very confused and then ticked.

So, we came to a truce. 🤝 She still annoys me now.

Was it the most mature thing to do? No. Did it make a point? Yes.

The charger was eventually replaced, but nothing compares to the feeling of getting the upper hand against your sibling.

Modern problems call for modern solutions!

