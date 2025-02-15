Her Sister Had A Rule That Nobody Could Meet Her Baby At The Hospital If They Were Sick, But Their Dad Was Ill And Thought He Should Be The Exception

What would you do if your sister just gave birth and your dad shows up at the hospital coughing and sneezing?

Would you try to prevent him from seeing the baby since he’s clearly sick, or would you ignore the situation and let your sister handle it?

In today’s story, one woman is faced with this dilemma, and she’s wondering if she handled it the wrong way.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for attending my sister’s birth and meeting baby before my parents My (35F) little sister (31F) gave birth to her second child late Dec ’24. She asked me to be her 2nd birth partner to support her and her husband and I was stoked to agree. Mom thought it was great too.

Her parents sound difficult.

Some background on my parents (65F, 71M). Mom loves to play the victim. We used to be close, but I don’t like playing her therapist anymore. My dad was a workaholic with zero emotional regulation and quick to anger.

It was a very special experience.

Jump to Dec. It was the most amazing and emotional experience to help my sis and she has a calm, natural birth. They made baby’s middle name my first name, total honor. I tried leaving to avoid overstaying but my sister wanted me to stay at the hospital overnight to help her while her husband went back home to their toddler, so I did. It was super special caring for her.

Her sister had some rules.

In the lead up my sis told my parents she’s not sure if she wants them visiting the hospital or when they first get home. She also sets the “don’t come if you’re sick and no kissing baby” rule. They’re miffed.

Her dad is clearly sick.

Next morning Mom messages me and invites her and dad to have a coffee at the hospital. I say I’ll come to our family home but she says no because they are in the middle of packing to move to their property 3 hrs away. When we meet, my dad is coughing/sick and he goes “so we are going up to meet the baby now?” I say no that’s not the plan and you can’t meet baby if you are sick.

Her dad insists on meeting the baby.

Dad starts yelling in the middle of the hospital cafe saying yes he can because baby already has an immunity from my sister and heaps of babies are born in disgusting conditions around the world. He then accuses me of subterfuge for being at the birth. He won’t stop yelling and demanding to go up to the ward. I tell him he doesn’t have my sister’s permission and she needs to know he’s unwell.

It gets even more intense.

My Mom is all “I told you not to say anything”. Dad keeps escalating. I tell dad I’d rather he be NC with me than I go against my sister’s boundaries when she’s so vulnerable after birth. He carries on about my conniving subterfuge and manipulation I think for not saying I was at the birth.

The situation made her cry.

I then told Dad that my sister asked me 6 months ago, sis had told mom multiple times since and sis told Mom yesterday I was on my way. Dad looked confused and mum says “I must have forgot”. I went back to the ward without them, warned my sister, said goodbye and made a hasty exit to drive back home, crying the whole way.

Dad got to see the baby after all.

My sis ended up letting my parents come into the ward though Dad wasn’t allowed near the baby… I then find out they drove back to their property the next day. so it was zero about supporting my sister and her husband. I haven’t spoken to my parents since. AITA?

She was standing up for her sister and her sister’s baby.

Her dad was the one in the wrong, and maybe the mom for not telling her husband the situation ahead of time.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

She shouldn’t have been caught in the middle of this situation.

She was just looking out for her sister.

Her parents should know better.

Mom was trying to be sneaky.

There’s no way mom “forgot.”

The baby’s health is more important than the dad’s feelings.

End of story.

