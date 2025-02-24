Her Sister-In-Law Insulted Her Kids While Bragging About Her Kids’ Made-Up Milestones, So She Gave Her A Joke Gift That Exposed Her Lies

Some people are compulsive liars, but the truth always prevails.

Sometimes we just have to wait awhile for our vindication to arrive.

In this woman’s case, she was able to expose her sister-in-law in an ingenious way after she lied multiple times about her kid’s milestones and insulted her kids.

Let’s see how she did it.

SIL insulted my kids so I exposed her lies My sister-in-law (SIL) is the kind of mom that always has to one up other kids. She constantly talks about how her kids are smarter, taller, faster etc than her friends’ kids. She literally bragged about them peeing more than her friends’ kids when they were babies, lol.

But she didn’t reserve this treatment for friends only.

It was worse when my husband and I had our twins. Suddenly everything was a competition (that her kids always won). One of my girls rolled over at 4 months; her son had rolled over when he was just a week old.

Is he the amazing Superbaby?

The twins both took their first steps around 13 months; her daughter was RUNNING at 4 months. (She didn’t actually start walking until around 16 months). She even changed the weight of her kids’ birth weights which makes them both heavier than the current heaviest newborn in America.

She was lying to appear superior, and people noticed. But it continued escalating.

It’s so weird that she feels the need to tell such obvious lies, especially to people who know she’s lying because they were there when her kids were small. I got annoyed when she went from lying about her own kids to telling me there is something wrong with mine. The girls are a few months shy of 2 and they’re both healthy, on track and hitting their milestones. SIL has become OBSESSED with the idea that there is something wrong with them because they’re not speaking in long sentences. Of course they’re not, they’re not even two!

That behavior started making things tense in the family.

They’re both developmentally on track but she insists that her children were speaking in 5-6 word phrases by 18 months. (Spoiler – they were not). Honestly, her son is almost 7 and I can still barely understand a word the kid says. My husband and I ignored her but she took it too far when I got a call from her friend who works in Early Intervention who was under the impression I was very concerned about my children. We talked and her friend confirmed that yes, they are on track and no, there’s nothing to worry about.

Enough was enough.

I finally lost my patience. Hey, her kids are breaking almost every record there is and that should be celebrated! We had dinner with my husband’s family on Saturday (kids were in another room) and I decided it was the perfect time to give her my gift… A booklet I had printed and laminated called the ‘White Claw Book of World Records’.

She did not love the gift.

I printed all the supposed milestones of her kids, complete with photos and info of the actual world record holders now that they had been pushed to second place. She flipped through the first couple of pages, went beet red and called me an *******. Her husband took it from her and got through the first page before laughing hysterically and asking her why the heck she was still lying?

She was caught red-handed but didn’t want to admit it.

Apparently, it was not the first time they’d talked about her lying about their kids. She stormed out but texted me later that night and asked why I’d humiliated her when all she’d ever tried to do was help me get my kids the help they needed. She also said that if that was how I wanted to treat her, then she’d stop. So I guess it’s a win for me!

Everything worked out!

She found a way to deal with the situation that left no room for it to happen again.

