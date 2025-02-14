Her Sister Kept Bombarding Her With Texts On Christmas Morning, So She Spammed Her With Play-By-Play Updates Until Her Sister Learned Her Lesson

Christmas morning is supposed to be relaxing, but some family members just don’t know how to be patient.

What would you do if a relative kept bombarding you with texts, demanding to know when you’d arrive, even after you made it clear you’d be there later? Would you ignore them? Or would you find a way to make sure they understood just how annoying they were being?

In today’s story, one couple found themselves dealing with this very thing. Here’s how they handled it.

Won’t stop bothering us on Christmas morning, then suffer the consequences. This story takes us back to Christmas in the mid-2000’s when cell phone carriers still charged per text message. Every year, we celebrate Christmas with my wife’s family. Our first Christmas as a married couple we decided to start our own Christmas morning traditions. We let her family (including her adult sister) know that we would be up later in the morning after we were done. We assured them we would still be coming over, just not the typical early 7-8 am.

Now the texts starts.

Christmas morning comes and the wife and I are enjoying breakfast when my wife’s phone dings. It was a text message from her sister, “When are you coming?” My Wife texts back, “When we are done opening gifts.”

We continue to enjoy our morning, and not 5 minutes later, her sister texts again, “When are you coming?” This continues for the entire morning, and by the fourth text, we are annoyed and just start ignoring her.

Here’s where the tables turned.

Around 9 am, we decide to pack it up and prepare for the 40-minute drive to her parents. As soon as we get in the car, I look at my wife and instruct her to text her sister, “We are now in the car.” I start the car and have her text again, “We are now starting the car.” I put the car in reverse, and, you guessed it, text her, “We are now backing out of the driveway,” “We are now driving down the street,” “We just passed mile marker 252,” and “We just passed a blue car.” Updates were sent one by one for the duration of our drive.

Her sister was not impressed.

By the time we arrive, her sister is visibly annoyed and says, “I don’t have an unlimited text plan, so that cost me a lot of money.” I respond, “Well, maybe next Christmas you’ll leave us alone!” Christmas morning has been peaceful ever since!

Wow! That’s one way to teach her a lesson.

