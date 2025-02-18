Her Sister Saw Her Favorite Dress And Asked If She Could Borrow It For A Date, But When She Refused Her Sister Called Her Selfish
Some people like to borrow things from their siblings
This young lady bought a beautiful green satin dress, and she loves it.
When her older sister saw the dress, she asked if she could borrow it for a date, but she doesn’t want to let her sister borrow the dress.
Should she let her borrow it anyway?
Read the story below for all the details.
AITA for not Letting my sister wear my favorite dress on her date?
I (19F) have this dress that I love so much.
I had been saving money for months to buy this deep green satin slip dress.
There’s nothing fancy about it, but it’s important to me because I wore it to a school formal and finally felt good about myself.
Her older sister saw her beautiful, new dress.
I call it my “magic dress” because it makes me feel good every time I wear it.
My older sister (24F) just started going out with someone new.
She found the dress while she was over at my house a few nights ago.
She was going through my closet.
This young lady trusts her sister, but she wasn’t sure about lending it to her.
She asked right away if she could use it for her date.
I wasn’t sure.
Because I trust her, but she’s not very good with clothes.
I told her about the times she sent things back with spots or small tears.
She told her no, and that the dress was too valuable to her.
She just shrugged and said, “Clothes are meant to be worn, not babied.”
So, I told her no, telling her how much the dress meant to me and that I didn’t want to give it to her.
Now, her sister got angry and called her selfish.
She got very angry, and told me I was being a child and selfish.
She said it shouldn’t matter if she rented it because I wasn’t going to wear it this week.
She stormed off, and later texted me to say that I made her feel like I didn’t trust her and that I cared more about a piece of fabric than her feelings.
She’s rethinking whether or not she should have let her borrow the dress.
Even my mom called and told me to say sorry to keep the peace.
At the same time, I feel bad because I see her point of view, she just wanted to enjoy her date.
I mean, it’s not just “a piece of fabric” to me.
Am I a jerk for standing my ground?
She is under no obligation to let her sister borrow something that is important to her.
Let’s find out the reactions of other people on Reddit.
This user shares a sensible remark.
Here’s another valid point.
She needs to respect your decision, says this person.
Short and straightforward.
Finally, this person thinks her sister is entitled and spoiled.
It’s not just “a piece of fabric” if it’s that important to you.
