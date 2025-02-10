Her Sister Started Working For A Wealthy Family When She Was 11 Years Old, But Now That She’s Wealthy Herself She Refuses To Help Out Her Family

Money can be a sensitive subject, and when there’s a financial gap involved, things can get awkward.

In this case, a woman is wondering if she’s in the wrong for having called her sister “a rich family’s charity case” after she refused to help with their mom’s rent even though she climbed the ladder and is now wealthy herself.

Let’s analyze the situation.

AITA for telling my sister that she’s a rich family’s charity case I (17, f) have 3 siblings and my mom is a single mom in a very high cost of living area. Needless to say, we were broke growing up. My oldest sister always wanted what everyone else had so she started working when she was 11. When she was 15 she got a babysitting job for an extremely rich family.

Nice move!

The family always treated her really well. When they upgraded their phones or computers they offered her their old ones for free. They had her travel with them (she was technically working but she did get to see 12 countries in 3 years and flew first class every time), and they even gave her interest free loans when she got a car and when she went to college.

This is awesome. She made the most of her opportunities.

She graduated college 5 years ago and one of the parents was able to get her a job at her work’s childcare center. She moved up the ladder very fast thanks to their support and is now managing 5 locations. I get that she did have to work but she also got a lot of this because of who she knows.

That’s how building wealth works, but something was bothering her.

She acts like she did all of this on her own though and she won’t help out family because if she managed to get where she is, we could do it too. Our mom is behind on rent and she asked my sister to help her out (my sister is about to buy a 2nd house) and my sister refused because she doesn’t think my mom has done anything to help herself.

Wow. This created a tense dynamic in the family and things were about to reach a boiling point.

I was sick of her acting like she’s better than us just because she had better opportunities. So I told her the reason she’s well off now is because because she was a rich person’s charity case and they made sure she got good jobs and stuff. Now she’s mad at me for being rude and she’s refusing to help us out or talk to us. AITA?

I think her sister is wrong to assume everyone can easily do what she did, but it’s also wrong to diminish her efforts—I mean, wow!

Working as an 11-year-old and achieving success shows dedication.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this.

I agree.

Yup.

Her sister sounds like a hard worker and also someone who had to grow up fast.

She is that family’s investment case.

