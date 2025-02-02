He’s Tired Of Footing The Bill In His Relationship, But Things Blew Up When He Asked His Girlfriend To Cover $5 Worth Of Food

Sometimes, only a few bucks can make a difference…

The guy you’re about to hear from is quarreling with his girlfriend about a measly $5, but let’s just say that he has his reasons…

Is he acting like a jerk?

Let’s see what’s going on in this story from Reddit!

AITA for asking my girlfriend to pay me $5 back for her food? “I (31M) asked my gf (29F) for $5 the other night when I bought some fast food. We were out at an event that was fairly far away and were using my gas so when she said we should get some food, I had the expectation she could cover her portion. I put the food on my card and asked her to send me $5 when she got the chance, but she immediately started getting upset. Claiming $5 should not matter, it’s a drop in the bucket for your gf, other guys have never treated her like that, etc.

He has his reasons…

I could maybe see her point, however I pay for a lot of things for her. I had treated her to a nice dinner earlier in the week, used my gas to drive us everywhere, had plans to take her out again this weekend, and usually put up 70% and greater cost for travel plans/ date nights. She also owes me thousands of dollars for helping put her through school. She has a job that makes good money, but she does not work 5 days per week by choice. I’ve brought it up before that I want us to be more fair with how we split costs, but she halfway agrees, but then gets upset when I ask for small costs even though I’m paying much more in the overall picture.

This doesn’t sound good…

I feel she is very bad with her finances and she claimed she was struggling so me asking her for $5 was wrong. I do not expect her to go half on expensive stuff, but $5 for fast food I feel isn’t being petty. These kind of financial disputes occur pretty often for us. I’m not sure how to approach it most of the time. I don’t want to have to ask her if she can split things fairly before every single thing we do, but I also kind of have to. AITA?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This reader said he’s NTA.

Another individual asked some questions.

And this Reddit user didn’t hold back.

It’s not the money, it’s the principle of the matter…

It’s time for the two of them to have a serious chat.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.