He’s Tired Of Footing The Bill In His Relationship, But Things Blew Up When He Asked His Girlfriend To Cover $5 Worth Of Food

by Matthew Gilligan

Sometimes, only a few bucks can make a difference…

The guy you’re about to hear from is quarreling with his girlfriend about a measly $5, but let’s just say that he has his reasons…

Is he acting like a jerk?

Let’s see what’s going on in this story from Reddit!

AITA for asking my girlfriend to pay me $5 back for her food?

“I (31M) asked my gf (29F) for $5 the other night when I bought some fast food.

We were out at an event that was fairly far away and were using my gas so when she said we should get some food, I had the expectation she could cover her portion.

I put the food on my card and asked her to send me $5 when she got the chance, but she immediately started getting upset.

Claiming $5 should not matter, it’s a drop in the bucket for your gf, other guys have never treated her like that, etc.

He has his reasons…

I could maybe see her point, however I pay for a lot of things for her.

I had treated her to a nice dinner earlier in the week, used my gas to drive us everywhere, had plans to take her out again this weekend, and usually put up 70% and greater cost for travel plans/ date nights.

She also owes me thousands of dollars for helping put her through school.

She has a job that makes good money, but she does not work 5 days per week by choice.

I’ve brought it up before that I want us to be more fair with how we split costs, but she halfway agrees, but then gets upset when I ask for small costs even though I’m paying much more in the overall picture.

This doesn’t sound good…

I feel she is very bad with her finances and she claimed she was struggling so me asking her for $5 was wrong.

I do not expect her to go half on expensive stuff, but $5 for fast food I feel isn’t being petty.

These kind of financial disputes occur pretty often for us.

I’m not sure how to approach it most of the time.

I don’t want to have to ask her if she can split things fairly before every single thing we do, but I also kind of have to.

AITA?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Source: Reddit/AITA

Another individual shared their thoughts.

Source: Reddit/AITA

This reader said he’s NTA.

Source: Reddit/AITA

Another individual asked some questions.

Source: Reddit/AITA

And this Reddit user didn’t hold back.

Source: Reddit/AITA

It’s not the money, it’s the principle of the matter…

It’s time for the two of them to have a serious chat.

