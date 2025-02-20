His Barber Accused Him Of Going Somewhere Else After He Missed An Appointment, So He Decided To Shave His Head And Cut Out The Middleman For Good

A routine haircut shouldn’t come with drama, but sometimes, the people providing the service make it more complicated than it needs to be.

So, what would you do if your barber accused you of going somewhere else just because you missed an appointment?

Would you keep explaining yourself until they understood?

Or would you ditch the barber altogether?

In today’s story, one man finds himself in this exact situation and decides he doesn’t even need hair.

Here’s the full story.

Why I decided to go bald. I was getting a buzz cut weekly because of a cowlick I had that would bug me if my hair got too long. I thought my Mom, who used to cut my hair, was making it up. But no, it’s a real thing, lol. It was costing me $25, including tip, At a local haircutting place. I hated that place. It was usually full of people with children who wouldn’t keep still, and I’d get a barber man or woman who couldn’t cut me properly at times.

He was too busy this week and made other plans for a haircut.

I was going from a buzz cut 3 to a buzz cut 1, and sometimes I’d look like Alfalfa from The Little Rascals movie. I was ticked off, so I decided to find an actual barber. I found someone who did it in his spare time since he was retired. My cost, including the tip, was $30. $25 +$5 tip. Cash Only as well. So, I had to stop at the ATM before I got there because I don’t carry cash hardly anymore. Well, I have two disabled sisters who sometimes make it hard for me to go in and see him on my usual day, Saturday. Well, one week, I was extremely busy with one of my Sisters being at home. So, I asked my Mom if she’d cut my hair for me just once. She said sure, no issues, and it came out great.

The barber got mad that he went somewhere else.

I finally was able to get out and see him on my usual Saturday the following week, and he accused me of going somewhere else. He knows the situation in my house, as I told him it’s hectic a lot of times here lol. After I explained my Mom cut it 4 times in a row, I was done. I shouldn’t have to explain my situation to you or anyone else. Do you want my business? I said forget this and decided to start cutting my own hair. I now use a simple Gillette razor and shave my hair on my own time, and I’m saving $30 weekly. He lost a lifelong customer over his assumptions.

It seems like this got blown way out of proportion.

