His Boss Was Mad That He Arrived For Work 5 Minutes Late, So From That Day On He Made Sure To Only Work From 9AM to 6PM

Isn’t it frustrating when you devote your life to your job, but your boss gets mad if you’re occasionally 5 minutes late?

This man worked harder than everyone, even working late at night, but when his boss got mad that he was 5 minutes late one morning, he decided to strictly adhere to the work schedule.

His boss still wasn’t happy.

Read below for the full story.

5 mins late is inexcusable? This was from my first job in a family run SME. The husband was the director and the wife was the GM. It was a very toxic workplace, and I am very thankful I left the job 5 years ago now. I dreaded every single day at that company.

This man worked hard and would stay late in the office.

As it was my first job, naturally, I tried to work harder. I worked late into the night (without any OT compensation) very often. A little bit of a background: I am not a morning person, but I don’t mind working late usually.

His boss called him out for arriving in the office 5 minutes late.

One time, we were working on a project, and I was trying to prepare everything ahead of time. My official working hours were 9 to 6. But I usually find myself getting dinner and going home around past 11. Those few days, I started to report for work a little late, about 5 to 10 mins past 9, and my boss (the director) called me into the room and gave me flak for it.

So he started adhering strictly to his 8-hour shift.

Cue the malicious compliance. If the working hours meant so much to him, I should adhere to it strictly. From that day onwards, I stopped staying late past office hours. I worked strictly from 9 to 6. He clearly notices it because he called me into his room for a chat a week later and told me he noticed I’ve been going home “early” recently.

Not long after, he handed in his resignation letter.

I told him I’ve just been on time. He couldn’t do anything to me because I’ve been delivering results. The day I threw in my resignation letter, he called me into the office for an awkward conversation Boss said, “Have a seat,” then fiddled with resignation letter on his desk. I sat down with a very happy expression.

It was an awkward conversation.

10 minutes of awkward silence. Boss: So, there’s nothing I can do to make you stay? Me: Nope. There was another 10 minutes of awkward silence.

His boss finally let him go.

Boss: Just know that you can come back to this company anytime. We will have the door open for you. Me: Okay. And finally, another 10 minutes of awkward silence. Boss: That is all.

If you’re not getting paid for overtime, don’t work overtime. This was well deserved compliance.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

If you’re going to be strict about the clock, then employees will also be strict by leaving the office on the dot.

