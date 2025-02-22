His Brother Ignored His Simple Birthday Wish, So He Canceled His Brother’s Thoughtless Gift Without A Second Thought

A well-chosen gift can make someone’s day, while the wrong one can leave them wondering what went wrong.

After receiving an underwhelming last-minute birthday gift he didn’t ask for, one man took matters into his own hands — by just hitting cancel on the whole order.

Read on for the full story!

AITA for canceling a birthday present from my brother? I (M19) recently had a birthday, and my (M21) brother forgot to get me a gift. The day before my birthday, he brought it up and asked me what I wanted.

He had a pretty modest request.

The only thing I could come up with was a shirt that I liked online, so I sent it to him.

Hard to mess up, right? Wrong.

Ten minutes later, he told me that he bought a completely different shirt on Amazon. We share an Amazon account, so I looked at the order and hated what he ordered.

So he decided to just get ahead of the whole thing and cancel the order.

Rather than going through the trouble of returning it after I received it, I just canceled the order completely and refunded his card. I never told him I did this and didn’t care much about him not getting me a gift anyway.

Surprisingly, the brother was hurt by all this.

But when he figured it out a few days later, he called me an AH for canceling the gift he had for me.

But he didn’t think it meant that much to his brother who clearly bought the gift last minute.

I just explained the situation and didn’t think it mattered because it wasn’t an elaborate gift that he planned out or had any meaning behind it. So, AITA for canceling a birthday present from my brother?

Sounds like a textbook example of “matching his energy”.

What did Reddit have to say?

The brother’s carelessness sent his real message loud and clear.

There are multiple problems with this brother’s approach to gift giving.

Some people just shouldn’t be in charge of buying gifts.

Regardless of what the brother bought, his flippant attitude made it clear he just couldn’t be bothered.

It’s the thought that counts when it comes to gifts — and in this case, there was none.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.