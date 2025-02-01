His Friend Turned On Him, But He Beat Him At An Arcade Game And Wouldn’t Give Him Fare For The Bus
Some people can’t stand to lose.
It is a costly problem.
Literally, as the kid in this story found out.
See why it was Game Over for the kid he crossed.
Classmate turned on me. Then begged me for bus fare home.
Happened almost 30 years ago back in elementary school, so memory and derails are a bit hazy.
Maybe 11 years old??
There was a a new international student in our class (Jim) and we got along fine, we both liked video games.
But he eventually befriended other kids and adopted a not so nice attitude towards me.
The grudge is cooking.
We went from friendly interactions, to him calling me names and putting me down.
Complete 180.
At the very last day of school, after school was over, I went to the corner store on the way home and played on the arcade machines.
It was common for corner stores to have video games back in the 90s, usually head to head fighting games.
Jim walked in and saw me playing.
He decided to pop in a quarter to join in.
He was from overseas and definitely better then me.
Always beat me before when we played.
But I got lucky that day and just ended up winning.
Every time he lost, he would pop another quarter in (he was probably on tilt).
He probably dropped 3 or 4 quarters on me.
It gets even more satisfying here.
By now, it’s probably 3:45pm, we’re in the middle of our match, and one of our classmates walks into the store.
She sees Jim and says “Hey! Your dad’s looking for you. He says you’re late!”
My memory here is hazy, but it turned out that Jim was supposed to take the bus to go home after school.
Possibly because they had a flight to catch at the airport.
Jim started to panic and begged me for spare change (youth bus fare was only 75 cents at the time).
He spent all his change trying to beat me. I refused.
He ended up getting bus fare from the store owner.
