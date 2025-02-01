His Friend Turned On Him, But He Beat Him At An Arcade Game And Wouldn’t Give Him Fare For The Bus

Some people can’t stand to lose.

It is a costly problem.

Literally, as the kid in this story found out.

See why it was Game Over for the kid he crossed.

But he eventually befriended other kids and adopted a not so nice attitude towards me.

There was a a new international student in our class (Jim) and we got along fine, we both liked video games.

Happened almost 30 years ago back in elementary school, so memory and derails are a bit hazy.

The grudge is cooking.

We went from friendly interactions, to him calling me names and putting me down.

Complete 180.

At the very last day of school, after school was over, I went to the corner store on the way home and played on the arcade machines.

It was common for corner stores to have video games back in the 90s, usually head to head fighting games.

Jim walked in and saw me playing.

He decided to pop in a quarter to join in.

He was from overseas and definitely better then me.

Always beat me before when we played.

But I got lucky that day and just ended up winning.

Every time he lost, he would pop another quarter in (he was probably on tilt).

He probably dropped 3 or 4 quarters on me.