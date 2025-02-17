His Girlfriend Pranked Him By Making Him Pose With A Snowball For Too Long, So He Played The Long Game And Got His Revenge The Next Winter

Who doesn’t love a bit of banter? It’s fun! When it doesn’t literally hurt.

In this man’s case, his girlfriend went too far by making him hold a snowball until his hands were freezing, so he decided to get back at her in the exact same way almost a year later.

She was blindsided.

Let’s read the story.

She made my hands freeze. In early February last year, my partner and I traveled to Japan, which was the winter season. Midway through our trip, one morning we woke up to the aftermath of what was an overnight snowstorm. Excited, we both ran outside, danced in the snow and posed for photos. One photo my partner asked me to pose for what was me holding a snowball.

He had no idea what she was about to do and she took advantage of it.

Naive me, thinking it was a quick 5 second photo opportunity, I obliged. However, she was taking her time, rotating the phone and telling me to hold still, and after the snow started to attack my hands with frozen temperature spells. I started asking “are you done yet?”. My partner responded with evil grins and laughs before I realized what she was doing. I dropped the pile of snow in defeat, whilst she laughed and pat herself on the back for a prank well done.

That was so uncalled for. But he decided to play the long game.

Fast forward to last month, December, and we’re back in Japan. The same town, and we’re both just walking along the streets and admiring the Christmas and New Year’s decorations. I’m basking in the views when my partner calls out “Hey! Look! Photo please!” I turn around and there she is, smiling, holding a pile of snow.

She forgot her evil deed from last year. He couldn’t.

I pull my phone out, and before I even do anything, my brain flashbacks to that awful minute in February 2024, when my hands were wronged. This was an amazing opportunity for justice.

So, I aim the camera at her, rotate the angle, say “hold still for just a bittttt longer…… a bitttt longerrrr… let me get this angle right!” “Damn, the brightness of the snow.. let me adjust that!”

It took some time until she realized what he was doing.

Partner is looking at me dumbfounded, wondering why I’m taking so long for what she thought was a simple 5 second photo, until she spots the devilish grin on my face, and then the penny dropped. “Did… did you just seriously wait 10 months to get back at me for that?” Me: grins.

She did not see it coming.

For the rest of the afternoon, she was in disbelief at how I still remembered what she did 10 months later and how I got back at her. But my hands got their sweet, cold justice.

He didn’t give her the cold shoulder—and now they’re even.

Let’s see what Redditors have to comment about this petty revenge.

A reader shares their thoughts.

And lose his composure?

Yup.

This reader shares how they “prank” people.

Another reader chimes in.

This commenter has a different take.

Things really snowballed, didn’t they?

This relationship is destined to last.

