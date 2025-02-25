His Girlfriend’s Sister Wants To Move Back In With Them, But He’s Afraid It’s All Going To Go Wrong

Finding just the right living arrangement can be a huge pain, especially when your finances are strained.

So what happens when you’ve got a good thing going, then lose it?

Is it fair to expect it back, even though circumstances are very different?

Here’s a story from Reddit user @Any_Independence_662:

AITA? I don’t want my my girlfriend’s sister to move in My girlfriend, her sister, and I lived together for a year until August last year when we moved into our own apartment. It’s been great, with our own space and privacy.

Cool! Well, that was a nice story.

Oh wait, there’s more.

Before, we planned to move in with her sister, who wanted her own space and thought her boyfriend would move in. She rented an apartment. Her situation with her boyfriend ended up not working out, he didn’t move in with her and isn’t helping her at all.

But then the jokes started:

A few weeks ago, my girlfriend jokingly had hinted a couple of times that her sister might move back in at the end of our lease (in October). Now, my girl told me yesterday to go to the office to ask about the possibility of transferring to another apartment. She’s even upset that I am not showing enough interest/support by at least calling the office to ask, claiming “she doesn’t have to do it herself”.

Turns out she wasn’t exactly a dream roommate:

Her sister texted her two days ago she wants to break her lease and move in with us as soon as possible. I DON’T want that. I love her sister, but she’s messy, she leaves clothes everywhere, leaves dirty dishes, correspondence on the floor, and hoards.

And it’s not like a transfer is super easy.

If we transfer apartments, we’ll pay a month’s rent and moving fees, just barely 5 months after we moved in together. I want privacy when my girlfriend isn’t home and want privacy for us as a couple as well. I’ve lived with many people throughout my life and I’m just loving having a place for ourselves.

There were some great expectations.

When we lived with her sister I always had to clean and mop. I took care of the apartment when we lived together 24/7, but my girlfriend won’t acknowledge it. AITA? I don’t know how to express myself without sounding like an entitled jerk.

What say the comments?

That was one phase of life, this is another:

Don’t turn it into a negotiation:

Also, does she know all this?

It’s one thing to tell the internet exactly how you’re feeling, it’s another thing to tell your partner.

