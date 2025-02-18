His Grandmother Told Him She Was Leaving Everything To Charity Except For One College Fund, But When His Uncle Found Out, He Said It Was Wrong To Keep It A Secret

A promise made to a loved one isn’t always easy to keep, especially when it means staying silent about an inheritance others are expecting.

So, what would you do if your grandmother confided in you that she was leaving everything to charity except for one college fund and asked you not to tell? Would you stay silent and respect her wishes? Or would you warn them to soften the blow?

In the following story, one grandson finds himself in this very predicament. Here’s what he did.

AITA for not telling my uncles we won’t inherit anything? Before my(18m) grandma passed away, she and I had an arrangement. She gave me money to buy horror novels, and I read them to her twice a week. We spent a fair amount of time together.

Grandma wanted him to keep a secret.

During one of our last sessions, she confided in me that she wanted to leave all her money to charities but decided to leave a college fund for my cousin (16f) since Uncle Henry lost a massive part of his savings through gambling. The guy thought he could recover all he lost by making a big bet on Mike Tyson, but then Jake Paul won, so he ended up losing even more. Grandma asked me not to tell anyone about this, and I didn’t. I kept my mouth shut.

When they found out, her kids had different reactions.

When my dad and uncles found out, they reacted in different ways. Dad wasn’t really that surprised since Grandma was rather charitable, especially in her later years. Uncle Henry was grateful for the fund, but Uncle John was quite upset, saying that she was their mom and should have left them something.

He admitted that he knew.

All three of them got suspicious and asked me if Grandma told me about this during one of the afternoons I spent at her place. I admitted that I knew about it, and Uncle John said I should’ve told them first instead of letting them find out this way. It wouldn’t hurt so much if he had time to prepare instead of being caught off guard. AITA?

Wow! It would’ve been better to know, but he made a promise.

Let’s check out how the folks over at Reddit feel about this whole situation.

