Just because you’re a parent doesn’t mean you instantly get the right to invade your child’s privacy.

AITAH for taking my Mom’s phone To sign out of my X (Twitter) Profile? I (19M) still live at home with my parents. We get along great. Yesterday, my Mom was showing me a post on X. I saw my profile picture in the top left.

I asked her if she was in my account. She replied that she was, and that she “only looks at what I repost.” I told her that being in somebody else’s account without their permission is not cool and that she truly didn’t need to be in my account to see my reposts.

She then says, “if you have nothing to hide, you don’t mind me using your account.” Honestly, I don’t have anything to hide. I dont really use X that much. But it just rubbed me the wrong way knowing someone was watching content under my name that wasn’t me.

So, I politely asked her again to log out. She then continued complaining that she doesn’t have an account and she won’t be able to use X. I was getting somewhat upset wondering if I should back down or just keep going.

Then I just grabbed the phone when she set it down and got up. I logged out. She saw me put the phone down, and just walked away sad. She hasn’t really talked to me since, she is just quiet. My dad has been asking me to apologize, but I feel I have nothing to apologize for.

Moms need to understand the concepts of privacy and boundaries.

