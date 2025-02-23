His Mom’s Friend Was Visiting And Being Mean To Their Pets, So He Made His Stay A Living Nightmare

Animal lovers have zero tolerance for pets being mistreated.

My moms old friend was being a jerk to our animals so I punished him when I was 11 When I was 11 my mom had this friend that was really annoying around his 40s. He had a job interview around where we live and they were in a high school friend group together, so she just let him stay in our guest room for 4 days while he went to the interviews.

They still talk here and there now on Facebook but she even finds him annoying. At the time we had a cat Nancy and our two dogs. Our dogs have always been allowed on the couch. They are pretty tiny and we just don’t care. Whenever this guy came over he would try to boss me and my animals around all the time with pushing them off the couch pretty harshly and even made weird unwanted comments to my mom that she would get upset at. Being 11, I took advantage of his stay with us. He had to wake up at 6 am one morning so the night before I kept sneaking out my bedroom window and making his car alarm go off every 20-30 min for about 3 hours. He thought someone was trying to break into his car so he spent half the night awake.

Then I found out he was allergic to cats and I know this is evil but I was 11 and didn’t think just a kid being dumb. But he had this stupid bucket hat so I cut some of my cat Nancy’s hair and sprinkled some in his hat and rubbed her all over his pillow in his guest room. The next day he had terrible allergies. His eyes were red and he was all itchy and had to go home 2 days early. If that wasn’t enough, I made a hate page dedicated to Dave with all my friends were we would find weird pictures of him from Facebook and upload them to an old Instagram account, calling it Escape Dave. I would share the account but I can’t find it anywhere now. I was an evil kid. (So worth it.)

